Syrian immigrants helping family start new life in Altoona
Sitting in her brother's living room in the Stonehedge community of Hollidaysburg, Maisa Khoury Affour described in broken English the stress that she, her husband and three children have been through in recent months. she said, explaining that President Donald Trump's short-lived travel ban in January, which delayed their departure for weeks, wasn't the only obstacle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot...
|Feb 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o...
|Feb 8
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC