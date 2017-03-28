Sudan president, sought by ICC, welcomed by Jordan's king
AMMAN, Jordan - Sudan's president, sought by the International Criminal Court on war crimes charges, has been welcomed in Jordan despite calls by human rights groups to deny him entry. The ICC charged him in 2009 and 2010 with genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes in connection with his government's campaign against insurgents in Sudan's Darfur region.
