Sudan president, sought by ICC, welco...

Sudan president, sought by ICC, welcomed by Jordan's king

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

AMMAN, Jordan - Sudan's president, sought by the International Criminal Court on war crimes charges, has been welcomed in Jordan despite calls by human rights groups to deny him entry. The ICC charged him in 2009 and 2010 with genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes in connection with his government's campaign against insurgents in Sudan's Darfur region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,411 • Total comments across all topics: 279,899,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC