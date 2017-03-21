Some Montreal flight passengers caught in U.S. ban as Ottawa reviews own rules

Transport Minister Marc Garneau speaks to reporters in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. Canada's transport minister says the federal government is taking a close look at the circumstances behind efforts in the United States and the U.K. to ban certain electronic devices from carry-on baggage.But Marc Garneau is stopping short of saying whether Canada will follow the lead of the two countries in banning the devices from flights originating in six countries in the Middle East and Africa.

