RJ's flight to Doha returns to base due to an overheated oven

21 hrs ago

Royal Jordanian Airbus A319 that was en route from Amman to Doha early this morning returned to Amman an hour after takeoff due to an overheated oven that resulted in a smell of electrical smoke in the galley area. The captain decided to return to Queen Alia International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and aircraft- which RJ puts first.

