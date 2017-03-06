Revised US travel ban leaves Syrians ...

Revised US travel ban leaves Syrians confused, yet hopeful

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Syrian refugee Mahmoud Mansour, 43, is shown in this photo, taken Monday, March 6, 2017, in Amman, with his daughters Ruba, 9, and Sahar, 3. Mansour, who has been undergoing vetting for resettlement to the U.S. for the past year, says he was devastated by President Donald Trump's travel ban and remains confused about how the revised version could affect his hopes for future in the U.S. AMMAN, Jordan - It's been an emotional roller coaster for Mahmoud Mansour and his family, Syrian refugees tapped for possible resettlement to the United States, since President Donald Trump issued his first travel ban six weeks ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb 15 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb 8 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,909 • Total comments across all topics: 279,381,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC