Report: Severe restrictions on media, free speech in Jordan in 2016
Jordan issued a gag order after Jordanian writer Nahed Hattar was shot and killed on the steps of a court in Amman last year. One of the most significant human rights problems in Jordan in 2016 was the restrictions on the freedom of expression, a US report has said, as the government reiterated its support for media freedoms.
