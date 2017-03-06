Report: Severe restrictions on media,...

Report: Severe restrictions on media, free speech in Jordan in 2016

Jordan issued a gag order after Jordanian writer Nahed Hattar was shot and killed on the steps of a court in Amman last year. One of the most significant human rights problems in Jordan in 2016 was the restrictions on the freedom of expression, a US report has said, as the government reiterated its support for media freedoms.

Chicago, IL

