Reduce, Reuse, Recycle! Amman's first...

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle! Amman's first recycling station

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

From the heated deserts of Wadi Rum to the green wetlands of Azraq water reserve it is no secret that Jordan sports some of the most beautiful natural landscapes in the world. Increasing numbers of people are travelling from across the globe to discover and experience the wonders of Jordanian nature, yet environmental protection and waste management is not a policy area which is highly prioritised in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,221 • Total comments across all topics: 279,839,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC