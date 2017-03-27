Omar al-Bashir, President of Sudan, a...

Omar al-Bashir, President of Sudan, at the Arab League summit in Jordan, 29 March 2017.

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Last night, Jordan became the latest addition to that list, with the country's King, Abdullah II , welcoming Bashir in Amman for the Arab League summit: His Majesty King Abdullah II receives Sudanese President Field Marshal Omar Hassan Al-Bashir #Jordan #Sudan pic.twitter.com/TKkEpzTfsH In a statement, Elise Kepler, the organization's associate international justice director, had said that, "Jordan would be defying its international obligations as an ICC member if it allows al-Bashir to visit without arresting him." Bashir is wanted over allegations Sudanese forces carried out a sustained attack against the civilian population of the Sudanese region of Darfur between 2003 and 2008.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,218 • Total comments across all topics: 279,906,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC