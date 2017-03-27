Omar al-Bashir, President of Sudan, at the Arab League summit in Jordan, 29 March 2017.

Last night, Jordan became the latest addition to that list, with the country's King, Abdullah II , welcoming Bashir in Amman for the Arab League summit: His Majesty King Abdullah II receives Sudanese President Field Marshal Omar Hassan Al-Bashir #Jordan #Sudan pic.twitter.com/TKkEpzTfsH In a statement, Elise Kepler, the organization's associate international justice director, had said that, "Jordan would be defying its international obligations as an ICC member if it allows al-Bashir to visit without arresting him." Bashir is wanted over allegations Sudanese forces carried out a sustained attack against the civilian population of the Sudanese region of Darfur between 2003 and 2008.

