Omar al-Bashir, President of Sudan, at the Arab League summit in Jordan, 29 March 2017.
Last night, Jordan became the latest addition to that list, with the country's King, Abdullah II , welcoming Bashir in Amman for the Arab League summit: His Majesty King Abdullah II receives Sudanese President Field Marshal Omar Hassan Al-Bashir #Jordan #Sudan pic.twitter.com/TKkEpzTfsH In a statement, Elise Kepler, the organization's associate international justice director, had said that, "Jordan would be defying its international obligations as an ICC member if it allows al-Bashir to visit without arresting him." Bashir is wanted over allegations Sudanese forces carried out a sustained attack against the civilian population of the Sudanese region of Darfur between 2003 and 2008.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC