Oman's Sayyid Asa'ad meets United Nations secretary general in Jordan

His Highness Sayyid Asa'ad bin Tariq bin Taimour Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan yesterday met with Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations. Photo-ONA His Highness Sayyid Asa'ad bin Tariq bin Taimour Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan yesterday met with Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.