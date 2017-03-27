Oman's Sayyid Asa'ad meets United Nat...

Oman's Sayyid Asa'ad meets United Nations secretary general in Jordan

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

His Highness Sayyid Asa'ad bin Tariq bin Taimour Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan yesterday met with Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations. Photo-ONA His Highness Sayyid Asa'ad bin Tariq bin Taimour Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan yesterday met with Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,804 • Total comments across all topics: 279,913,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC