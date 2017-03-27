Oman and Jordan have signed a visa ex...

Oman and Jordan have signed a visa exemption pact for specified categories of passport holders.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Government of the Sultanate by Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs whilst it was signed from the Jordanian side by Ayman Al Safadi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates. Photo-ONA The agreement was signed on behalf of the Government of the Sultanate by Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs whilst it was signed from the Jordanian side by Ayman Al Safadi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.

