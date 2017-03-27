Oman and Jordan have signed a visa exemption pact for specified categories of passport holders.
The agreement was signed on behalf of the Government of the Sultanate by Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs whilst it was signed from the Jordanian side by Ayman Al Safadi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates. Photo-ONA The agreement was signed on behalf of the Government of the Sultanate by Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs whilst it was signed from the Jordanian side by Ayman Al Safadi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC