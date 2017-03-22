O U O3U O O Oa O U O U...O Uoeu Uoeo OaO O O O1U U

US authorities ban passengers flying from Queen Alia Airport to the US from carrying electronic and electrical devices in the cabin The US authorities issuednew rules that ban passengers on flights to the US from carrying electronic and electrical devices in the aircraft cabin, but have them in their checked baggage. The decision of the US authorities included the flights from Amman's Queen Alia International Airport to the US, besides the departing flights from nine other airports in the Middle East, the Arab Gulf and North Africa.

