O O O O O O U O OaO O O U U O Uoeo O U O U U O U...O U...U O O O O2...

Etihad Airways has started operating its state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on the Abu Dhabi - Amman route, as part of its daily schedules between the two capitals. The new two-class Dreamliner features the airline's next-generation Business and Economy Class cabins, featuring 299 seats - 28 in Business Class and 271 in Economy Class, representing a 65 per cent capacity increase on the route.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
