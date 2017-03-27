O O O O O O U O OaO O O U U O Uoeo O U O U U O U...O U...U O O O O2...

Etihad Airways has started operating its state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on the Abu Dhabi - Amman route, as part of its daily schedules between the two capitals. The new two-class Dreamliner features the airline's next-generation Business and Economy Class cabins, featuring 299 seats - 28 in Business Class and 271 in Economy Class, representing a 65 per cent capacity increase on the route.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.