Middle East regimes are using a moderatea Islam to stay in power
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events A day before Pope Francis celebrated Mass in Amman, Jordan, in May 2014, Jordanian workers finish installing a poster depicting King Abdullah II with the pope. Muslim clerics from around the world gathered in Morocco in January 2016 to draft the Marrakesh Declaration on religious tolerance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot...
|Feb 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o...
|Feb 8
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC