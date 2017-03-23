Maika Monroe, Jeremy Allen White to S...

Maika Monroe, Jeremy Allen White to Star in 'Shotgun'

Independence Day: Resurgence star Maika Monroe and Shameless actor Jeremy Allen White will lead the cast of Shotgun, written and directed by Hannah Marks and Joey Power. The project is described as a unique romance blending heartfelt drama with offbeat comedy.

