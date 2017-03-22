Kurdish festival nominates Saddam Hus...

Kurdish festival nominates Saddam Hussein's granddaughter as best fashion designer

10 hrs ago

Banan, whose mother is the former Iraqi dictator's eldest daughter, Raghad, enjoyed a traditional henna party before her wedding, 2014. Saddam Hussein's granddaughter was named the best young fashion designer at a Kurdish cultural festival held in Amman, Jordan on Monday, Asharq Al Awsat newspaper reported.

Chicago, IL

