King of Jordan receives Sayyid Asa'ad

During the meeting, Sayyid Asa'ad conveyed greetings of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said along with his best wishes of continuous good health and wellbeing to King Abdullah and the Jordanian brotherly people further progress, as well as success for deliberations of the Arab Summit to achieve ambitions that serve the Arab countries. Photo-ONA During the meeting, Sayyid Asa'ad conveyed greetings of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said along with his best wishes of continuous good health and wellbeing to King Abdullah and the Jordanian brotherly people further progress, as well as success for deliberations of the Arab Summit to achieve ambitions that serve the Arab countries.

