Kentucky National Guard partners with Jordan soldiers

Working together is valuable to the Kentucky National Guard's continued partnerships with the Jordanian people, said Lt. Col. Joseph Gardner during a military-to-military engagement with the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army Central Command Feb. 12 to 16. Gardner is the commander of the 149th Military Engagement Team, a team of Kentucky Army National Guard Soldiers who deployed to Kuwait in December 2016 with the specific purpose of conducting military-to-military engagements with countries throughout the Middle East and Central and South Asia regions.

