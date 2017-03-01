Kentucky National Guard partners with...

Kentucky National Guard partners with Jordan soldiers

Working together is valuable to the Kentucky National Guard's continued partnerships with the Jordanian people, said Lt. Col. Joseph Gardner during a military-to-military engagement with the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army Central Command Feb. 12 to 16. Gardner is the commander of the 149th Military Engagement Team, a team of Kentucky Army National Guard Soldiers who deployed to Kuwait in December 2016 with the specific purpose of conducting military-to-military engagements with countries throughout the Middle East and Central and South Asia regions.

Chicago, IL

