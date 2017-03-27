Jordan's Accession to the Patent Coop...

Jordan's Accession to the Patent Cooperation Treaty

Jordan is off to a busy and productive year from an intellectual property standpoint. Starting late in December of 2016, the Jordanian Council of Ministers approved the accession of the Kingdom into the Patent Cooperation Treaty , allowing the country to join 151 other member-states in the World Intellectual Property Organization union.

