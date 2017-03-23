Jordanians in Karak find unity in wake of tragedy

In recent months, however, the castle has taken on more immediate significance, becoming a symbol of unity and resilience in the wake of a deadly attack by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant group . On December 18, four gunmen holed themselves up in the castle and began firing at security forces, killing 10 people, including five Jordanian civilians, four police officers and a Canadian tourist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.