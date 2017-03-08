Jordanian who shot dead seven Israeli schoolgirls freed

Twin 16-year-old sisters and their father, 48, are found shot dead with their mother critically injured inside their suburban Chicago home The seven simple money-saving hacks that could save you THOUSANDS a year North East braces for up to 18-inches of snow and temperatures as low as 15 degrees as freezing Nor-easter looks set to bring blizzard white-out conditions Police blast protesters with water cannons in Rotterdam after Turkish ministers are refused entry to Holland, prompting Erdogan to label the Dutch 'Nazi fascists' 'Are you Harry's father?': Princess Diana's former lover James Hewitt addresses rumors that have persisted for decades in rare interview ahead of the 20th anniversary of her death Now Harry whisks Meghan off to the love cave: After their friend's Jamaican wedding, take a look inside the ultimate romantic retreat for the Prince and his girlfriend 'There comes a moment ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.