Jordanian terrorist who killed school...

Jordanian terrorist who killed schoolgirls to be released

Yesterday

A Jordanian soldier who murdered seven Israeli schoolgirls during a class trip in 1997 will be released after serving 20 years in prison, an official in Jordan's government said on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press . Mohammed Momani, a spokesman for the government in Amman, said that terrorist Ahmed Daqamseh is to be freed next week, possibly on Monday, after completing his term.

