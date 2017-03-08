Jordanian terrorist who killed schoolgirls to be released
A Jordanian soldier who murdered seven Israeli schoolgirls during a class trip in 1997 will be released after serving 20 years in prison, an official in Jordan's government said on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press . Mohammed Momani, a spokesman for the government in Amman, said that terrorist Ahmed Daqamseh is to be freed next week, possibly on Monday, after completing his term.
