Jordan, Turkey target $3B trade volum...

Jordan, Turkey target $3B trade volume, new maritime line

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Al Bawaba

Jordan's PM expressed interest in establishing a maritime line between Aqaba and Turkish ports, as well as increasing the volume of exported phosphate and potash to Turkey. Jordanian Prime Minister Hani Mulki on Tuesday expressed Jordan's willingness to boost economic relations with Turkey through the establishment of special zones for Turkish industries and more Turkish investment in the Kingdom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb 15 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb 8 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,782 • Total comments across all topics: 279,426,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC