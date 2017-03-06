Jordan to try 5 IS suspects over deadly border attack4 min ago

Jordan to try 5 IS suspects over dead...

Five suspected Islamic State group jihadists are to stand trial in Jordan on charges of planning a deadly suicide attack last year on the Syrian border, a judge said today. "We have referred the file of the five accused, who are Arab nationals, to the state security court to try them in the case of the terrorist bombings of Rukban," Judge Ziad al-Edwan said.

