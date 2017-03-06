Jordan to try 5 IS suspects over deadly border attack4 min ago
Five suspected Islamic State group jihadists are to stand trial in Jordan on charges of planning a deadly suicide attack last year on the Syrian border, a judge said today. "We have referred the file of the five accused, who are Arab nationals, to the state security court to try them in the case of the terrorist bombings of Rukban," Judge Ziad al-Edwan said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot...
|Feb 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o...
|Feb 8
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC