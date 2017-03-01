Jordan says two-state solution key to...

Jordan says two-state solution key to Mideast peace talks

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Nerve News

Amman, March 6 - King Abdullah II of Jordan stressed on Sunday the need for intensified efforts to resume peace talks between the Palestinians and Israel, the state-run Petra news agency reported. The king said peace negotiations should be serious leading to the two-state solution, which results in the creation of an independent Palestinian state, Xinhua news agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb 15 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb 8 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,446 • Total comments across all topics: 279,335,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC