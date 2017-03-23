Jordan says Arab Summit to send message of peace'1 hour ago
Amman, March 27 Jordan on Sunday said the 28th Arab Summit will send a message of peace to the entire world and will stress on the Arab world's pursuit of peace and stability. The Arab summit seeks to convince the entire world that the Arab nations are "highly credible when it comes to peace and the two state solution" for the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Xinhua news agency quoted Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani as saying at a press conference on the sidelines of the Arab Summit.
