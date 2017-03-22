Jordan planner of 2001 blast relieved US extradition blocked

In this photo taken Tuesday, March 21, 2017, Ahlam al-Tamimi is photographed during an interview in her home in the Jordanian capital of Amman. Al-Tamimi, a Hamas activist on the FBI's list of Most Wanted Terrorists, said she is relieved Jordan's highest court has blocked her extradition to the U.S. where she faces charges in a 2001 suicide bombing in a crowded Jerusalem pizzeria that killed 15, including two Americans.

