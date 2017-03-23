Jordan planner of 2001 blast relieved US extradition blocked

A Hamas activist on the FBI's list of "most wanted terrorists" said she is relieved Jordan's highest court has blocked her extradition to the U.S., where she faces charges in a suicide bombing that killed 15 people, including two Americans, at a crowded Jerusalem pizzeria. Ahlam al-Tamimi, 37, who chose the target of the 2001 attack and guided the bomber there, told The Associated Press that she "lived in fear" for her life until this week's high court ruling, in part because she had received threats, including from U.S. citizens, on social media.

