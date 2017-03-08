Jordan hosts 12th Annual Harvard Arab World Conference
With revolutions in technology, innovation , healthcare services and education, more than 500 participants from 14 Arab countries took part in the 12th Annual Harvard Arab World Conference on Saturday. At the event, organised by the Harvard Arab Alumni Association and held under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah, HRH Princess Ghida Talal spoke at the opening ceremony of the importance of nurturing and improving local talent.
