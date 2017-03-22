Jordan has no plans to suspend imports in wake of Brazil's meat scandal
Several countries are suspending their imports of meat from Brazil in the wake of allegations that companies had been exporting rotten meat. Jordanian authorities are conducting tests on Brazilian beef sold in the local market following allegations that Brazilian meat exporters have been selling rotten meat with falsified certificates, according to an official .
