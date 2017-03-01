Jordan hangs 15 convicts at dawn, mos...

Jordan hangs 15 convicts at dawn, most in years

Ten prisoners executed were part of the "Irbid terror cell" which was responsible for a number of attacks in Jordan [AP] Jordan hanged 15 death row prisoners at dawn on Saturday in a further break with a moratorium on executions it had observed between 2006 and 2014. Ten were convicted of "terror" offences, including attacks on tourists, a writer, and security forces.

