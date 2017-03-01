Jordan hanged 15 death row prisoners ...

Jordan hanged 15 death row prisoners at dawn on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

Jordan hanged 15 death row prisoners at dawn on Saturday, its information minister said, in a further break with the moratorium on executions it had observed between 2006 and 2014. Ten of those put to death had been convicted of terrorism offences and five of "heinous" crimes, Mahmud al-Momani told the official Petra news agency.

Chicago, IL

