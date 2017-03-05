Jordan: Executions Won't End Terror A...

Jordan: Executions Won't End Terror Attacks, Murder

Read more: Humans Rights Watch

Jordan joined a worrying regional trend towards increasing executions when it hanged 15 Jordanian men on March 4, 2017, Human Rights Watch said today. Those executed included 10 convicted in six terrorist attacks between 2003 and 2016, and five convicted in murder cases.

Chicago, IL

