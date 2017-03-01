Jordan executes 10 men convicted of t...

Jordan executes 10 men convicted of terror charges

Jordan on Saturday executed 10 men convicted of terrorism charges, including deadly attacks on tourists, Jordanian security forces and a local writer, the government spokesman said. It was the largest round of executions since pro-Western Jordan launched its crackdown on Islamic extremists more than two years ago.

