Jordan: Arrest Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir and surrender him to the ICC

"As a signatory to the Rome Statute that set up the ICC, Jordan is obligated to arrest Omar Al-Bashir and hand him over to the court," said Lynn Maalouf, Deputy Director for Research at Amnesty International's regional office in Beirut. Failure to arrest him would be a grave violation of the treaty and a betrayal of the hundreds of thousands of victims of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Darfur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amnesty International.