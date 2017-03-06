Israel-Jordan gas trade portends brig...

Israel-Jordan gas trade portends brighter future in Middle East

13 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

The Israeli press recently reported that Israel started supplying gas to its neighbor Jordan in January. While the current trade is small, Israel and Jordan have signed an additional contract for larger gas supplies , and this trade could eventually be expanded to other countries in the region.

