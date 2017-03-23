International Islamic Bank signs for ...

International Islamic Bank signs for ICS Banks Islamic

ICS Financial Systems Limited , the global software and services provider for banks and financial institutions, announced that International Islamic Bank , a newly established bank in Iraq, has selected the multi-awards winning system ICS BANKS ISLAMIC. International Islamic bank is a newly registered Iraqi bank that will be offering banking and financial services in Iraq.

