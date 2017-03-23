FEI Rules on 2016 Prohibited Substanc...

FEI Rules on 2016 Prohibited Substance Cases

The Fdration Equestre Internationale Tribunal has handed Jordanian endurance athlete Nayef Al Fayez a 30-month suspension following an adverse analytical finding on samples taken from the horse Obama Al Aswad at the 80-kilometer CEI*1 in Amman, Jordan, on May 21, 2016. The samples tested positive for the banned substance boldenone and the controlled medications dexamethasone , meloxicam , phenylbutazone , and oxyphenbutazone .

Chicago, IL

