Exclusive: US planning Israeli-Palestinian-Gulf peace summit, sources say
No event has been formally planned, and additional sources from both Israel and the US denied that a summit was the purpose of a recent flurry of American diplomatic activity in the region. WASHINGTON Members of the Trump administration are exploring whether to host a landmark conference over the summer that would bring Gulf Arab leaders, the Palestinian Authority president and Israel's prime minister onto the same stage for the first time, sources tell The Jerusalem Post.
