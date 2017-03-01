Council of Europe condemns Jordan han...

Council of Europe condemns Jordan hangings

One of the 15 executed men was hanged for shooting dead a British tourist in Amman's Roman amphitheatre in 2006. [ Mr Littlehand/ Flickr ] Jordan's execution of 15 prisoners has provoked "indignation" from Council of Europe leader Pedro Agramunt, who insisted the Arab kingdom remains committed to maintaining a moratorium on the death penalty.

Chicago, IL

