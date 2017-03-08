Chief of Royal Court of Jordan calls on President

New Delhi, Mar 9 : Dr. Fayez Al-Tarawneh, Chief of Royal Court of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan called on President Pranab Mukherjee at Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Wednesday. Welcoming Dr. Al-Tarawneh to India, the President said he had warm memories of his recent visit to Jordan, the first ever State Visit by a Head of State of India to Jordan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.