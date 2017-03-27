Arab ministers said to push distinction between terror, 'resisting' Israel

A picture taken on March 27, 2017, shows the delegations of Palestine , Oman , and Iraq attending the preparatory meeting of Arab Foreign Ministers during the 28th Summit of the Arab League at the Dead Sea, south of the Jordanian capital Amman. Arab leaders are reportedly calling for the Arab League to recognize fighting against Israel as legitimate and not a form of terror at the group's annual summit in Jordan this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.