Arab leaders seek common ground at su...

Arab leaders seek common ground at summit on Palestinian state

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jordan's King Abdullah II welcomes Prime Minister and Vice-President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum during a reception ceremony at the Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan March 28, 2017. Jordan's King Abdullah II welcomes Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani during a reception ceremony at the Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan March 28, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,751 • Total comments across all topics: 279,896,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC