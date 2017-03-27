Arab leaders meet to address conflict...

Arab leaders meet to address conflicts and terror

8 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Arab leaders are set to meet in Jordan on Wednesday for their annual summit with no expected breakthrough on resolving conflicts or terrorism in the region. Saudi Arabia's King Salman is among 22 leaders attending the Arab League for the meeting in Sweimeh on the Dead Sea coast.

