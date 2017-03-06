Alim Gasimov - guest at BHOS

Alim Gasimov - guest at BHOS

Worldwide known Azerbaijani mugham singer, People's Artist of Azerbaijan, holder of the Shohrat Order Alim Gasimov visited Baku Higher Oil School and participated in the traditional 'Evening With...' event regularly held at BHOS. Members of the master's family and artists of his folk instruments group also participated in the event.

