Ahmed Daqamseh, who killed seven Israeli children, widely praised on Jordanian social media
Jordan has released a former army corporal responsible for shooting and killing seven Israeli children in 1997, according to Reuters . Ahmad Daqamseh, who was deemed mentally unstable by a Jordanian military tribunal and thus dodged the death penalty, is reportedly back in his hometown in the Irbid governorate in northern Jordan.
