Ahmad and Mohammad Malas perform their play at the French Institute.
In their play "The Two Refugees" , Syrian twins Ahmad and Mohammad Malas depict the plight of immigrants in Europe, with the hope that theatre will help in reconstructing Syria once the civil war comes to an end. The two Malas brothers, 33, are graduates of an acting academy in Syria, with 12 years of experience in writing and performing plays in Arabic.
