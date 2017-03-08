Abbas tells Abdullah of Trump's commi...

Abbas tells Abdullah of Trump's commitment to peace process

20 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas spoke Saturday with Jordan's King Abdullah II to brief him a day after his first conversation with US President Donald Trump, saying that the US leader has a commitment to an "authentic" peace process. Abbas's conversation with Abdullah, who plays a key role in the region, was their second in just 24 hours, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Chicago, IL

