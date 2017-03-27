Abbas rejects amendments to Arab peace plan on Israel, Palestinians
The Arab League Summit comes at a crucial time for Abbas, who is slated to meet US President Donald Trump in the coming weeks. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas dismissed the idea of amending the Arab Peace Initiative on Wednesday, speaking before the 28th Arab League Summit in Jordan on Wednesday.
