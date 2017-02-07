Wool art installation repurposed into...

Wool art installation repurposed into blankets for Syrian refugees

Although many of the exhibitions from the 2016 Amman Design Week surely left quite an impression on visitors, there is one art installation in particular whose longevity will be tangible for years to come. ENTRELAC by fiber artist Rayah Kassisieh was initially a monumental installation made up of 350 kilograms of un-dyed, handknitted wool strands that gracefully hung from the ceiling.

