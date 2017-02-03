With Trump's Travel Ban Blocked, Visa-Holders, Refugees Scramble to Board Flights
A federal appeals court denied President Donald Trump's attempt to restore his travel ban on refugees and visa holders from seven majority-Muslim countries Sunday morning, sending people scrambling to board planes while it's legal once again for them to enter the country. The court set a timeline for the next developments, while also denying the immediate stay Trump asked for as part of his appeal against a Seattle judge's ruling that suspended the President's travel ban on Friday .
